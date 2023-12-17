Amazon truck, police car involved in crash in Kingsessing

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - An Amazon truck and a Philadelphia police car were involved in a collision Sunday night in Kingsessing. 
The incident occurred at South 53rd Street and Kingsessing Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. 

According to initial reports, there were injuries but no additional information on those injuries has been released yet. 