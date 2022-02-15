Ambler officials halt plan to take business owner’s property through eminent domain

A business owner in Ambler is celebrating after the borough backed off from trying to take his business property through eminent domain.

Pasquall Riccardi was already struggling after his auto repair shop on South Main Street burned down on Feb. 3. After the fire, the 80-year-old owner was close to being forced to sell the property to the borough.

The local government wanted his property to expand a parking lot at the nearby SEPTA rail station. Officials were going to take the property through eminent domain, forcing him to sell it to the Borough.

Borough leaders announced the plan to reverse course at a council meeting on Tuesday.

"I thank them for not taking my property," Riccardi said. "That’s all I can say. Amen."

His daughter Cindi also spoke with FOX 29 saying what happens to the business is her dad’s choice. "He has to decide. He might want to rebuild," she said. "He might want to sell. He doesn’t know. Right now we’re just reveling in the fact now we can make the decision of what we want to do with it."

Riccardi said he is now focused on trying to get a demolition crew to gut the building so he can start rebuilding or put it up for sale.

