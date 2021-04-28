Teen charged in deadly shooting outside Philadelphia prison, 3 other murders, police say

article

A Philadelphia teen who has been charged in multiple deadly shootings in the city has now been charged with murder the murder of a 20-year-old man on the grounds of a Philadelphia prison, shortly after the victim had been released from custody.

Investigators now say that shooting was a tragic case of mistaken identity.

Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Ben Nash said 16-year-old Ameen Hurst was arrested in late March in connection to a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in West Philadelphia. Investigators allege Hurst shot and killed 20-year-old Dyewou Nyshawn Scruggs on the 1800 block of Wynnewood Road.

Nash said investigators have linked Hurst to other violent crimes including a deadly quadruple shooting in a West Philadelphia parking lot on March 11 that left two people dead. Hurst has been charged with murder in the double homicide, according to Nash.

On March 17, police announced during a press conference that Hurst was wanted in Scruggs murder back on Christmas Eve.

Authorities on Wednesday brought murder charges against Hurst in the shooting death of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove, who was gunned down near the front gate of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility shortly after being released. Investigators believe Hargrove was mistakenly identified by Hurst and was not the intended target, according to Nash.

Investigators said the March 18 murder happened when Hargrove was waiting for a ride near the SEPTA bus stop across the street from the prison. He had just made bail after being incarcerated for less than a week on theft and weapons charges, according to officials.

Police said Hargrove was chased back onto prison grounds by a car they believe Hurst was inside of. The car entered prison grounds through an open gate and the driver shot Hargrove several times in the upper body, according to police.

The prison shooting happened just hours after police identified Hurst as a suspect in the Christmas Eve homicide. He has been in police custody since March 20.

