American Vegan Center grand opening in Old City

article

The American Vegan Center is opening in Old City, and they have lots of events and giveaways planned for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Located at 17 North 2nd Street, the AVC offers vegan food, information, and vegan history tours.

The grand opening for the AVC will be held on August 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Vegan vendors, like Vannah Banana Ice Cream and Philly Jerk vegan jerky will be offering samples, along with door prizes and giveaways.

American Vegan Society President, Freya Dinshah, who published the first vegan cookbook in the U.S. in 1965, will give remarks at the grand opening about how far veganism has come.

This event requires a reservation. Click here to register.