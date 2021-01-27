Amid fanfare, 101-year-old Camden County woman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

A 101-year-old Camden County woman received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with her 79-year-old daughter.

Mary DeSpirito, along with her daughter, Theresa, met with Camden County officials at Camden County College in order to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSpirito, turning 102 in February, would certainly have heard stories of the Spanish flu, the 1918 pandemic, which infected about 500 million people worldwide.

On hand for DeSpirito’s vaccination, Commissioner Jon Young stated, "We need to get as many seniors vaccinated as possible because we know they have the highest morbidity rates are the most impacted by this insidious virus. It is critical that our most vulnerable populations get this vaccine and someone like Mary is a prime example of that need being met."

