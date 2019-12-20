Another busy holiday travel season expected across US

There's no place like home for the holidays, which means folks around the country will be traveling from Atlantic to Pacific and everywhere in between.

This holiday season an estimated 47 million people will board a flight; a 3% increase from last year. FOX 29's Brad Sattin was at Philadelphia International Airport ahead of one of their busiest times of the year.

"It's a time to unwind, relax and spend some time together," said on traveler, who is flying with her family to Montana for the holidays.

Both big and small travelers will brave the crowds, traffic and noise this year, like young William White.

"I'm going to Denver, Col. to see my nana and grand daddy for Christmas," William said.

While the number of air travelers continues to increase each year, the roadways are still a popular way to get over the river and through the woods.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike, for example, is expected to see a record 6.6 million motorists through the New Year. AAA says gas prices in the Delaware Valley are expected to hold steady.

Still, for some, for the holidays you can't beat home sweet home.

"I just don't need the hassle of driving," Kim Adams said.