Apartment fire prompts shelter in place order in Lower Providence Township

Authorities are asking residents in parts of Lower Providence Township to shelter in place as a fire burns at an apartment building.

The fire broke out in the Eaglestream Apartments on the 400 block of Cardin Place around noon Thursday.

Authorities issued a shelter in place order as a result of the fire and asked residents to avoid the area.

News crews reported seeing SWAT teams at the scene of the fire. Authorities have not said if the blaze is linked to a criminal investigation.

SKYFOX was over the scene as flames appeared to engulf multiple units and heavy smoke poured from the roof and windows of the building.

There is no word on any injuries to civilians or firefighters at this time.

