Apparent domestic dispute inside North Philadelphia home sends man to hospital, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple time inside a home in Philadelphia's Feltonville section early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a house on the 500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.

Once inside, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Police say the motive appears to be a domestic issue, but no arrests have been made.