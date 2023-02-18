Apparent domestic dispute inside North Philadelphia home sends man to hospital, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple time inside a home in Philadelphia's Feltonville section early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a house on the 500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard for reports of a shooting around 1 a.m.
Once inside, police found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.
Police say the motive appears to be a domestic issue, but no arrests have been made.