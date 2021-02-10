Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools delayed 2-hours Thursday

article

Archdiocese of Philadelphia elementary schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, while high schools will be on a two-hour delay plan for virtual delivery of instruction due to the impending snow.

Archdiocesan schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

Students and parents should refer to their local school website for schedule information, according to officials.

Get the latest school delays, here.

RELATED:

Weather Authority: First round of snow moves in Wednesday night

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter