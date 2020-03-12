Archdiocese of Philadelphia excuses obligation of attending Sunday Mass amid coronavirus fears

article

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has excused the obligation to attend Sunday Mass amid coronavirus concerns.

Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend. Archbishop Nelson Perez offered his prayers to everyone affected by the coronavirus.

