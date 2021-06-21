Archdiocese of Philadelphia temporarily blocks use of Hallahan Girls' School name

Philadelphia's Hallahan Girls' High School is closing, and while there are some that would like to keep the Hallahan name alive, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia is saying no.

Lauren Trimbur of Roxborough remembers her days at Hallahan as some of the best.

"When they say it's a sisterhood, it really is a sisterhood," she said.

She says she’s heartbroken that the school graduated its last class this month. The oldest of her three daughters, Charlie, would have been a junior in the fall.

Trimbur adds she fully supports an effort by fellow alumni and supporters to open a new independent all-girls school in Center City that could bear the name Hallahan.

"This would be a great opportunity for them. It's the diversity. It's the experience, the tradition, legacy all those things combined I would really like them to experience," Trimbur remarked.

Nan Gallagher, a former president of Hallahan, is leading the charge. She says she would like to name the school after Hallahan's foundress, Mary Hallahan McMichan.

"It is the name we would like in honor of her and to continue her legacy. She was a true visionary," Gallagher said.

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has temporarily blocked the use of the Hallahan name and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in court. The Archdiocese released a statement saying in part:

"Friends of Hallahan" has no formal affiliation with the school or the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, and has no legal standing to initiate this legal action."

Trimbur says she is just hopeful her daughters are able to get the same opportunities that Hallahan provided to her.

"The name is important, but the school and them being together is most important," she said.

