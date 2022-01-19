Armed suspect live-streamed Overbrook barricade on Instagram, police say

An hours-long standoff in Overbrook ended with an arrest after authorities said an armed man barricaded himself inside a home with his teenage cousin and live-streamed the standoff on Instagram.

The barricade started just after 7 p.m. on the 6100 block of West Columbia Avenue, according to investigators. Authorities said the suspect called police and claimed that he was armed and possibly shot someone.

When officers arrived, a 13-year-old girl came to the window and told police that her 21-year-old cousin was inside with a gun. FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim reports that the suspect refused to come out and told police to come and get him.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the unnamed suspect live-streamed the barricade on Instagram and was seen pointing the gun at his younger cousin.

After nearly three hours, police said the teenage girl escaped the home and SWAT officers placed the suspect in custody.

No injuries to officers or civilians were reported.

