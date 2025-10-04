Armed thieves abduct family members in Philadelphia home invasion

article

The Brief A group of thieves broke into a Northeast Philadelphia home and abducted two family members. Police found the suspects in South Philadelphia where one officer fired their gun. The suspects got away.



Philadelphia police are searching for several thieves who they said broke into a family's home, stole their things, then abducted several family members.

What we know:

It all started around 9 p.m. on Friday night. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, a family was just returning to their home on Princeton Avenue when armed thieves forced their way in.

The thieves restrained the family and started robbing the place. Then, officers said they took two family members with them at gunpoint.

SUGGESTED: Duo steals $10K worth of sunglasses, assaults employee at Evesham Sunglass Hut: police

The PPD said the suspects brought the victims to South Philadelphia, where they assaulted their victims.

Officers found the suspects on Albright Street in South Philly. One officer fired their gun, but didn't hit anyone, and the suspects ran off.

Police were able to free the two victims.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide descriptions of the suspects, or say just how many thieves they were looking for.