Duo steals $10K worth of sunglasses, assaults employee at Evesham Sunglass Hut: police

A Delaware woman is facing extradition to New Jersey after she was charged with several offenses related to an assault and theft at a Sunglass Hut in Burlington County.

What we know:

On September 29 at around 12:43 p.m., Evesham Township patrol officers responded to the Sunglass Hut, located on Route 73, for a report of an assault during a theft.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a young employee who reported two females had entered the store wearing hats and face coverings and began stealing a large quantity of high-value sunglasses.

When the employee attempted to call police, she said one of the suspects sprayed her with bear spray before fleeing the store.

Upon investigating, police determined that approximately 18–20 pairs of luxury sunglasses, valued at more than $10,000, had been stolen.

Evesham Police detectives identified one of the suspects as Allesha Taylor-Jones, 29, of Delaware.

Working in collaboration with the Delaware State Police, Evesham detectives were able to locate the suspect, who was taken into custody by DSP on an arrest warrant.

Taylor-Jones faces the following charges: Robbery: 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault: 3rd Degree, Possession of a Weapon for Unlawful Purposes: 3rd Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon: 4rd Degree and Theft: 3rd Degree.

At the time of the arrest, police say the 29-year-old was found in possession of evidence linking her to the crime.

Jones is currently lodged in Delaware, pending extradition to New Jersey.

The investigation into the identity of the second suspect remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Evesham Township Police Department at (856) 983-1116, confidential tip line at (856) 983-4699, or email Detective Sergeant Gary Borbidge at borbidgeg@eveshampd.org