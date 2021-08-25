Expand / Collapse search

Army veteran raises awareness about suicide by walking 1,800 miles

Published 
Military
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Army veteran raises awareness about suicide by walking 1,800 miles

Greg C. Washington is making the 1,800 mile trip to honor military members who died by suicide.

PHILADELPHIA - An Army veteran is on a "Walk to Honor" military members who have died by suicide.

Greg Washington left Mississippi on April 29 and he plans to arrive back in West Point on 9/11. Washington was a freshman at West Point on Sept. 11, 2001.

By making the 1,800-mile trip, he hopes can encourage everyone he meets to make a phone call to someone they haven't spoken with in a while because it just might save their life.

If you would like to support Washington, please click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


 