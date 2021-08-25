Army veteran raises awareness about suicide by walking 1,800 miles

An Army veteran is on a "Walk to Honor" military members who have died by suicide.

Greg Washington left Mississippi on April 29 and he plans to arrive back in West Point on 9/11. Washington was a freshman at West Point on Sept. 11, 2001.

By making the 1,800-mile trip, he hopes can encourage everyone he meets to make a phone call to someone they haven't spoken with in a while because it just might save their life.

If you would like to support Washington, please click here.

