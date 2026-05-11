Aronimink prepares to host 108th PGA Championship

The Brief Aronimink Golf Club made its final preparations over the weekend as it readies to host the 108th PGA Championship. Officials estimate the economic impact will hover around $125M, including a 60% spike in attendees traveling to Delaware County to enjoy hotels, shops and restaurants. The 108th PGA Championship officially begins Thursday.



It is the last day of quiet in Newtown Square, but it won't stay that way for long.

Aronimink Golf Club has been transformed into a sprawling "mini-city" built from the ground up. Massive hospitality tents—some the size of warehouses—and towering grandstands now overlook the 18th green. Everything is standing by, waiting for the first wave of fans to arrive Monday morning for the start of the practice rounds.

"A lot has gone into the planning for this championship—almost two-and-a-half years," said Jackie Endsley, Championship Director for the 2026 PGA Championship. "It’s really exciting to be at the finish line, putting the finishing touches on today to welcome everyone tomorrow."

A major economic boost

Local perspective:

While the world's top professional golfers are just beginning to roll into town, the local economy is already feeling a "major" bump.

The financial footprint of the tournament is staggering. Officials estimate the economic impact will hover around $125 million. With 60% of attendees traveling from out of town, local hotels, shops, and restaurants in Delaware County are bracing for a historic week.

"I think Newtown Square is bracing for what’s going to be a really wonderful week," Endsley said.

The army behind the action

Dig deeper:

The logistics required to run a major championship are massive, supported by a literal army of over 3,000 volunteers. These individuals are finishing their orientations today, preparing to handle everything from gallery control to the massive 50,000-square-foot merchandise tent.

Among them is Ray Friedrich, who traveled all the way from Wisconsin to work the Will-Call window. Friedrich is a "professional" volunteer of sorts, having served at the U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup, and previous PGA Championships.

"I’m retired now, so I’m going to do this and volunteer for whatever I can do," Friedrich said. While he is handling tickets this week, he still has one item on his bucket list: "My goal is to be a leader board carrier someday."

What fans need to know

What you can do:

For the players, Monday’s practice round is about scouting the difficult Donald Ross layout. For the fans, it is often the best chance to see the stars up close without the intense pressure of the Sunday final round.

Fans attending this year will experience a unique perk: a food-inclusive program. All ticket holders will have access to complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the grounds.

"You’re not really set to one location," Endsley noted, advising fans to wear comfortable shoes. "Allow people to take advantage of all that it has to offer."

Ticket availability

If you are hoping to catch the action, you’ll need to act fast:

Thursday – Sunday: Competition rounds are officially SOLD OUT.

Monday – Wednesday: Limited tickets remain available for the practice rounds.

What's next:

The 108th PGA Championship officially begins Thursday, but the gates at Aronimink open to the public tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m.