Arrest made after man shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia, police say

article

An arrest has been made after a man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the 2100 bloc of Glenwood Avenue.

Police say the 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition.

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, but further details were not provided.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter