Arrest made after man shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made after a man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday in North Philadelphia.
The incident happened at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the 2100 bloc of Glenwood Avenue.
Police say the 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition.
An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, but further details were not provided.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement