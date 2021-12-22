Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made after man shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made after a man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the 2100 bloc of Glenwood Avenue. 

Police say the 42-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in stable but critical condition. 

An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, but further details were not provided. 

