Suspect charged after police say six family members were stabbed in their sleep in Kensington

Officials announced Monday an arrest and charges against a man accused of stabbing six family members as they slept inside of their Kensington home Friday morning.

Philadelphia police arrested a man identified as 30-year-old Jamal Holmes of the 3000 block of North Front Street. Holmes was arrested on Friday, shortly after police responded to the scene.

Holmes has been charged with numerous counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and related offenses.

Jamal Holmes

Investigators allege Holmes went from bedroom to bedroom stabbing the six victims with two different knives that they described as kitchen knives.

Two men who were stabbed during the incident suffered various wounds throughout their bodies and were placed in stable condition.

A 55-year-old woman was stabbed once in the left arm and was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

A 49-year-old woman remains in critical condition after suffering stab wounds to the head and neck during the incident.

Two other women, ages 30 and 32, were also listed in critical condition after they suffered multiple stab wounds.

