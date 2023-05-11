Philadelphia rapper arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old boy, source says

article

Aysir Clark, a Philadelphia rapper known as Lil Bape, was taken into custody in connection to the April shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, police sources tell FOX 29.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2300 block of Montgomery Avenue around 9 p.m. Apr. 13 for reports of a shooting.

Police found 16-year-old Nafis Betrand-Hill unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he died.

Nearly a month after the deadly shooting, authorities say Clark surrendered to police Tuesday near the 400 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

Ranief Allen is still being sought by police in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.

Police say they are still searching for 18-year-old Ranief Allen in connection to the homicide.

Clark, who goes by the stage name Lil Bape, has amassed over 30k followers on Instagram.