Arrest made in 'road rage' assault on woman in Jenkintown, police say

Police in Jenkintown say they have arrested a man for his role in the "road rage"-style assault on a woman that happened on February 10.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. that Thursday.

According to police, the female victim turned into a parking lot from Old York Road after an enraged motorist began tailgating her.

The man that was following her, continued to do so and pulled his car around to block her path of travel.

Police say the man then approach the victim's vehicle and when she lowered her window, he punched her in the face, grabbed her cell phone from her lap, and smashed it on the ground before fleeing from the scene.

After a thorough investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Tyree Darnell Lawson. Lawson turned himself into police after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Lawson, who is from Philadelphia, was charged with robbery, assault, and other related charges.

He was released on unsecured bail pending a future court appearance, officials added.

