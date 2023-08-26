Arrest made in Southwest Philadelphia hit-and-run that killed young mother, driver still sought

A 27-year-old mother-of-two is dead after police say she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday morning.

She was struck and killed around 2:30 a.m. while crossing the 8400 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the female victim as Ashley McLean-Gaylor, a mother two young girls and the daughter of a police officer in Delaware County.

"On August 26, 2023, tragedy struck Officer Leslie McLean and her family. Sister McLean is a longtime Folcroft Police Officer and member of the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27."

Police say the striking vehicle, a 2023 Honda Accord bearing a New York tag of LDM-2367, drove off, leaving the young mother for dead. The vehicle was later discovered by police Saturday afternoon.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira reports through a police affidavit that 43-year-old Monia Tabon was arrested for filing a false police report in connection to the deadly hit-and-run.

According to the affidavit, Tabon claimed to be in Miami when she reported her rental car stolen from outside her aunt's home in Sharon Hill early Saturday morning. Further investigation found that Tabon told police she didn't have the keys to the vehicle, then changed her answer to say that she did.

When the vehicle was found abandoned by police after the hit-and-run, the affidavit said there were no signs of forced entry or evidence that the vehicle was stolen. Investigators also discovered that Tabon's aunt does not live at the address she told police and there were no vehicles that matched the description of hers parked on the street for the past week.

Tabon has been charged with filing a false report and criminal use of a communication facility. Police are still searching for the person who was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it struck and killed McLean-Gaylor.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, Philadelphia FOP Lodge 5 and an anonymous donor, who each contributed $5,000. In addition, Delco FOP 27 has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for the Ashley's funeral and two daughters.

"No one is prepared to say goodbye to their child who was full of life at such a young age. Sister McLean, Brother Kienzle, the entire McLean family and all of their loved ones have the full support of Lodge 27 and President Christopher Eiserman."

Anyone with any information of the incident or the driver is urged to contact Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or use the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.