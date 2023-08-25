Man critical, woman injured after West Philadelphia stabbing; both being held, police say

article

A man and a woman were both stabbed in West Philadelphia and police are also holding them in connection with the stabbing.

The incident took place on a street in the Belmont section in West Philadelphia Friday, just after 5:30 in the evening, on the 4300 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

Officials say a 33-year-old man was stabbed six times in the back, while a 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the shoulder.

Police took both of them to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The woman is listed as stable and the man is in critical condition.

Authorities say they are both being held by police in connection with the incident and a knife was recovered.

