Arrest warrant issued for PA State Rep. Kevin Boyle: police

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle, police say.

According to police, the arrest warrant was issued for Boyle due to a Protection from Abuse (PFA) violation.

This is not Boyle’s first issue with a PFA violation.

Back in September 2021, he was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order, according to police.

Boyle, a democrat, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. on a Friday and released that Saturday morning. He was charged with one count of harassment during that incident.

Details surrounding the September 2021 arrest remain limited.

Boyle was also in the news back in February after an incident in a Montgomery County bar that was caught on video and posted to social media.

During the three-minute-long video, Boyle threatens to shut down a bar as he’s being told to leave.

According to the Rockledge Township, Montgomery County Chief of Police, it was 12:18 Thursday morning when an officer arrived at the Gaul and Co. Malt House, after the bartender called 911.

The call was for a "disturbance" made by Philadelphia County State Representative Kevin Boyle.

In the video, Boyle, appearing intoxicated, threatens to shut down the bar. Boyle said, "I can end this bar by the way. I’ll end this bar."

Boyle was then repeatedly told to leave.

He claims the women are members of the U.S. military and threatens to "prevent your promotion." He said, "This bar is done. Do you know who I am? The bar is done tomorrow. Do you know who I am? This bar is done!

In a statement, the Pa. House Democratic Leadership wrote:

"We are aware of video circulating on social media. It is very troubling. Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges. We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help."

The police chief said Boyle was not charged and adds, "No one reports seeing him get in a car to leave," but the department is investigating the "threats" Boyle makes on the video.

