Arson investigation underway at South Philly cheesesteak shop co-owned by convicted mob boss
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An arson investigation is underway at a South Philadelphia cheesesteak shop owned by notorious, convicted mobster Joey Merlino.
It happened early Thursday morning on South Broad Street at the business formally known as Ace of Steaks.
Merlino posted on social media back in March that he was renovating the building and opening his own cheesesteak place called Skinny Joey’s Cheesesteaks.