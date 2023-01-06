NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students

article

An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students.

The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School.

57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022.

A school nurse was actively treating him in front of students when the police arrived. An officer used Narcan on the teacher, who started showing signs of improvement.

Police say they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in a closet in the classroom.

While the incident took place in November, Thompson was not charged until Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

Thompson faces drug and endangering the welfare of children charges. He is scheduled to present himself to be processed on Feb. 1, 2023.

"While the Westfield Public School District cannot comment on personnel matters which are confidential, we will maintain a continued focus on student and staff safety and on preserving the integrity of the classroom learning environment," says Superintendent Dr. Raymond González. "We are grateful for our strong partnership with the Westfield Police Department."

In a note to parents, the school district said the classroom was sealed off and then sanitized.

Classes were temporarily moved to an alternate location and a former teacher returned to maintain the continuity of instruction.

All Westfield police officers are equipped with Narcan.

They reportedly administered it to suspected drug overdose victims in the town 13 times in 2022.