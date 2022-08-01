Artist Bruce Munro presents 'Light: Installations' at Longwood Gardens

article

Longwood Gardens is still hosting the all-new Light: Installations through October 30th.

The creator of the exhibit Bruce Munro, is an internationally known artist famous for his large-scaled light-based installations.

This imaginative experience begins around dusk, where eight light installations are displayed all throughout the garden.

Some lights feature sound and others feature static in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

In addition to the new exhibit, Longwood still features its famous beautiful blooming flowers, a beer garden, and live music.

The exhibit is available to view each week from Thursday through Sunday until 11 p.m.

For more information on this latest exhibit and ticket sales click here.