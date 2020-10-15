Aston girl battling neuroblastoma surprised by Wonder Woman ahead of 4th birthday

A young Delaware County girl got the surprise of a lifetime Thursday morning as she met one of her heroes.

Ellie May was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a type of nerve tumor that is difficult to treat, when she was just two-years-old.

Next month, Ellie May will celebrate her fourth birthday, and she will soon be heading back to the hospital for more treatment.

So, our Good Day Philadelphia team wanted to surprise her and help put a smile on her face.

FOX 29's Jenn Frederick found out about Ellie May and her journey on Facebook, where she learned she's a huge fan of Wonder Woman.

Advertisement

Thursday morning, Jenn got the chance to meet Ellie May and her family, and was able to introduce her to Wonder Woman!

The surprise left Ellie May speechless, as she jumped into her mother's arms before running to hug Wonder Woman.

You can watch Ellie May's surprise in the video above.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!