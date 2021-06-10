At least 1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting outside bar in Upper Darby Township, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that erupted outside a bar in Upper Darby Township that left at least one person dead and two others wounded.

Officers from Upper Darby Township Police Department and neighboring departments swarmed Rudy's Tavern on the 7100 block of Marshall Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

Just before 4 a.m. officers learned that a woman was wounded when her car was peppered with gunfire near Rudy's Tavern. It's unclear if she was involved in the fracas that lead to the shooting or if she was passing by.

Investigators are still gathering information on what sparked the deadly gunfire.

