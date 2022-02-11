Philadelphia police, FBI searching for suspect who robbed Broad Street Prudential Bank four times
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who has robbed a Prudential Bank branch four times.
According to police, the person robbed the Prudential Bank branch on 1722 Broad Street on Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Jan. 28 and Feb. 9.
Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
An unspecified reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information about the robberies or the person who may be involved is urged to call 215-418-4000.
