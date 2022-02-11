Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia police, FBI searching for suspect who robbed Broad Street Prudential Bank four times

Updated 2:40PM
Philadelphia
Philadelphia police and the FBI are working to find a person responsible for four robberies at the same Prudential Bank branch. 

PHILADELPHIA - The FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s help to identify a person who has robbed a Prudential Bank branch four times. 

According to police, the person robbed the Prudential Bank branch on 1722 Broad Street on Jan. 4, Jan. 18, Jan. 28 and Feb. 9. 

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

An unspecified reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the robberies or the person who may be involved is urged to call 215-418-4000. 

