At least $40,000 stolen from woman during armed home invasion in Mayfair, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man who invaded a Mayfair home got away with thousands of dollars after robbing a female victim Monday.

The intruder broke into a home on the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue through a dining room window around 12:45 a.m.

He robbed a 30-year-old woman at gunpoint, fleeing with about $40,000 and a cellphone, according to police.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

This is the second home invasion reported in Philadelphia Monday morning after police say two intruders robbed a home near Temple University hours later.