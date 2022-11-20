Philadelphia police: Suspect sought for intentionally running over man in fatal hit-and-run

A man is dead after police say he was run over by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

The deadly incident stemmed from an argument that broke out between the suspect and victims inside a business near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say they believe the suspect intentionally ran over the victim after the argument, then fled the scene around 2 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information about what sparked the argument, or whether the victim and suspect knew each other have not been released.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they say was driving a silver Ford SUV.