At least 5 shot in Philadelphia; Suspect turns himself in for murder of officer's son; Sunny weekend ahead

1. Philadelphia sees violent night as at least 5 people are shot, 1 killed and 17-year-old girl stabbed

Philadelphia police investigate a shooting at 11th and Rising Sun that injured a 30-year-old man.

PHILADELPHIA - A violent night across Philadelphia to start the weekend as at least five people are shot and one killed, while one 17-year-old girl is stabbed.

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia, after a fight broke out between two men at a youth field. Earlier, Friday afternoon, a man was shot in the head and killed in Kensington and early Friday evening, a man was critically injured in a West Philadelphia shooting.

About 8:45, police responded to shots fired at 11th Street and Rising Sun Avenue in North Philadelphia, where a 30-year-old man was shot in both legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

Another reported shooting happened in Kensington, on East Indiana Street, around 9:15 p.m. There were no other details on any victims in that incident.

2. Hyram Hill murder: Suspect in custody in slaying of Philadelphia officer's son

PHILADELPHIA - One of two suspects who was wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia officer’s adult son has turned himself in to police.

Police say Levar Turner, 23, turned himself in at the Philadelphia Public Services Building in on Friday morning, days after authorities released new surveillance video from the deadly incident. Authorities say turner will face murder, robbery, and criminal conspiracy charges and that a second suspect remains at large.

Turner's arrest comes almost three months after Hyram Hill Jr., 24, was shot and killed following what investigators believe was an attempted robbery near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, police say Hill was inside a mini-market while on the phone with his girlfriend.

The suspects, who had just parked a stolen Kia Forte on Rosewood Street, arrived at the market within minutes of Hill entering the store.

3. Philadelphia police investigate shooting at youth field in North Philadelphia

A shooting at a youth field on 11th and Cecil B Moore injures two men.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two men at a youth field in North Philadelphia.

Police were called to the field at North 11th and Cecil B Moore Friday, about 6 p.m., on the report of gunshots, according to officials.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old man on the bleachers suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip. A second man, 36-years-old, was shot in his hand.

According to authorities, kids were playing on the field, while about six adults were in the stands watching. A fight apparently began between two men, at which point one pulls out a gun and starts firing.

4. Philadelphia officially drops reinstated indoor mask mandate

PHILADELPHIA - Effective immediately, Philadelphia officials will no longer require masks to be worn in indoor settings as a mask mandate that was reinstated on Monday was dropped Friday morning.

A statement from Mayor Jim Kenney’s office that was issued Thursday night revealed that the city would soon be dropping the mandate due to decreasing hospitalizations and leveling case counts.

Friday morning, Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health announced that the mandate was dropped, effective immediately.

In lieu of a mandate, health officials are instead ‘strongly recommending’ individuals wear masks in indoor settings.

The mask mandate was implemented on Monday after health officials said new COVID-19 cases increased by more than 50% in a 10-day span. At the time of reinstatement, the city was averaging 142 new cases per day, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

5. Weather Authority: Saturday to start cloudy ahead of sunny, warm Sunday

PHILADELPHIA - Saturday morning will start cloudy, but the clouds won't be around all day and sunshine will return in the evening.

However, FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the clouds will hold back the highs, bringing temperatures to the mid and upper 60s.

Sunday will be the gem of the weekend with many spots seeing temperatures in the mid 70s with a few places in New Jersey and Delaware still in the 60s.

Looking ahead, conditions will change on Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 60s and the day begins with sun before gradually getting cloudier as the day progresses.

The clouds signal the possibility of rain during Tuesday's evening commute.

Sunnier skies will make a comeback on Wednesday, but so do chilly and windy weather conditions as temperatures drop back down to the 50s.