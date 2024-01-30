Atlanta-based UPS announces plan to cut 12K jobs worldwide

article

Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. is planning to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide and explore the sale of its Coyote truck brokerage business in response to soft demand and higher union labor costs in 2023.

The announcement was made during an earnings conference call by Chief Executive Officer Carol Tomé on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg.

"2023 was a unique and difficult year," Tomé said in a statement. "Through it all we remained focused on controlling what we could control, stayed on strategy and strengthened our foundation for future growth."

The company plans to eliminate management positions and contractors. The move will save the company approximately $1 billion.

The shipper lost business during the contentious union talks last summer. Additionally, people have been shopping more in stores again post-pandemic and inflation has affected sales.

UPS shares dipped about 7% in early trading after the announcement.

Tomé says the company is focused on boosting efficiency and shifting to higher-profit deliveries such as medical supplies.

UPS's 2024 outlook expects revenue to range from $92 billion to $94.5 billion.

Several other large corporations have announced layoffs already this year, including Amazon, eBay, Google, TikTok and Twitch.

Macy's also recently announced that it is cutting 2,000 jobs and closing 5 stores. Additionally, Wayfair cut about 13% of its global workforce.

UPS issued the following statement:

"In 2023, dynamic external and economic conditions led to lower volume and a more than $9 billion decline in revenue year over year. As a result, today UPS announced plans to right-size its global staffing and eliminate roughly 12,000 jobs around the world over the next several months. The company will provide support to all affected employees, including severance packages and outplacement assistance."

UPS has about 500,000 employees worldwide.