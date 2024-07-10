Atlantic City Airshow canceled for 2024, officials announce

One of the biggest annual events at the Jersey shore is off this year, as organizers announced Wednesday the 2024 Atlantic City Airshow is canceled.

The event has typically drawn hundreds of thousands of people to AC for two decades.

It is known as Thunder over the Boardwalk. But this year, the sky over the beach in Atlantic City will be quiet in mid-August, as city officials announced this year's show is canceled.

"My mom loves the airshow," said Ryan Sullivan. He was surprised to hear the news while walking on the boardwalk with friends.

"When you have jets flying around, it's a different experience," he said.

The announcement comes a month and a week before the show called A Salute to Those Who Serve was supposed to land here.

In a joint statement, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, Visit Atlantic City and the South Jersey Transportation Authority explained it was due to a major act withdrawing saying:

"This decision was not made lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may cause. We extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all who have supported this event over the past number of years."

FOX 29 reached out to each organization for further comment but have not heard back.

Atlantic City Airshow 2023

It was just this past March that the governor's office announced the Transportation Authority was providing $300,000 to help save this year's show.

Adam Badawi says the C-Club where he works on the boardwalk will notice the absence of air enthusiasts. City officials have said the show attracts half a million people each year.

"We get people from all around the country, if not the world, so it would, again, be a hit to the business," said Badawi.

Meghan Dorner works at family business, Angelo's Fairmount Tavern.

"It's sad," she said about the cancelation. The airshow keeps them busy during dinner hours.

"Staffing-wise and everything like that, it's kind of like all hands-on deck," she said. It is also the loss of a family tradition for many this year.

"When I was a kid, we went every year. It was always something we did with cousins or family friends. You packed up, went to the beach and it was something out of the ordinary you looked forward to," said Dorner.