Expand / Collapse search

Atlantic City casino workers seek ‘significant’ pay raise

Published 
Atlantic City
Associated Press
article

An employee wears a protective mask and face shield while overseeing the blackjack table at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Atlantic City gambling, dealt a blow by newly opened betting mar

Expand

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - As Atlantic City’s casinos work to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, the workers who keep those casinos operating are trying to do the same thing. 

RELATED: Coronavirus closes Atlantic City casinos, dealing the industry another losing hand

The main union representing casino workers tells The Associated Press it is seeking "significant" wage increases in talks that are currently underway. 

Existing contracts expire on May 31. 

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The goal is to keep workers from falling behind in an economy where labor shortages are increasing salaries in other industries, yet inflation is eating away at consumers’ purchasing power. 

Many Atlantic City casinos have already hiked wages before negotiating new contracts.