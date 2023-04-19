Atlantic City's first adult-use marijuana dispensary opens on 4/20

A first-of-its-kind recreational marijuana dispensary in one of New Jersey's most popular shore towns will open its doors on the most fitting day of the year.

MXP New Jersey, on 153 South New York Avenue, will open at 11 p.m. on Apr. 20, or, 4/20 – a day commonly recognized by people who indulge in cannabis consumption.

General Manger Janine Ratliff said they are expecting a large crowd when the dispensary opens for the first time along the New Jersey shore. They're already planning to triple their facility.

"There are a lot of things going on that are family-friendly – a Dave and Busters and a water park and things like that – and we just want to be a part of that growth," Ratliff told FOX 29.

Despite his reservations about marijuana, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small believes the tax revenue and plans for a cannabis smoking lounge is adding to what he called a renaissance in Atlantic City.

"This is about the greater good in the City of Atlantic City, and that’s relief for our taxpayers," Small said. "This is yet another ratable for our taxpayers, it’s a new business, it’s new construction, it’s showing that people are invested in the great City of Atlantic City. We’re being proactive about this. We have to take a chance."

Cannabis use will remain prohibited on the Atlantic City boardwalk, despite the dispensary being just blocks away.

"This is a monumental moment for us, not only because this is our first adult-use dispensary, but the first in Atlantic City," Ratliff said. "We look forward to continuing serving Atlantic City safe, legal, quality cannabis."