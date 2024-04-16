Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, wife maintain innocence amid abuse charges: 'Will be vindicated'

article

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La’Quetta stand firm that they are "completely innocent" after being accused of physically and emotionally abusing their teenage daughter on several disturbing charges.

"These complaints focus exclusively on private family matters, basically attempting to second guess the parental decisions of Mayor Small and his wife La Quetta," a statement released by the Smalls' attorney on Tuesday claimed.

The mayor and his superintendent wife are both charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Marty was also charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault and simple assault, while La’Quetta was additionally charged with disorderly persons simple assault.

Related article

The charges stem from several alleged incidents, including Small hitting his daughter in the head with a broom, threatening to "earth slam" her down a flight of stairs, slamming her to the ground, and punching her legs repeatedly.

Small's wife is also accused of abusing the teen girl by punching her in the chest and mouth, and hitting her with a belt several times.

The statement goes on to claim that the complaints prove two points made during an April 1 press conference following the raid of the mayor's family home: the investigation was not about "public corruption or misconduct in office," and that it was a "misguided attempt to micromanage very private and personal family matters."

Related article

Small's attorney confirmed that the mayor would not resign, and that no arrests were made or bail set due to the summons nature of the complaints.

"Mayor Small and Superintendent La'Quetta Small are completely innocent of any wrongdoing and will ultimately be vindicated," the statement concluded.