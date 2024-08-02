Philadelphia man charged in murder of woman found dead near Atlantic City Boardwalk

A Philadelphia man is facing multiple charges – including murder and attempted murder – after two women were found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head early Thursday morning in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Atlantic City officers responded to the area of Main Avenue and the boardwalk for a report of two women severely injured.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the two women in the area of the jetty. 32-year-old Carley Elbert, of Sewell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman from Pleasantville was conscious and suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both women appeared to have been shot in the head, investigators say. The official cause and manner of Elbert’s death is pending an autopsy.

Investigators say their investigation led them to Philadelphia, where they arrested Gregg Page, 34, and charged him with murder, attempted murder, and related offenses. Ryan Schenck, 30, and Ramir Schenck, 27, were also arrested and charged with hindering apprehension in connection with the case.

All three suspects are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.