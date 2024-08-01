Suspect caught 'shushing' camera during UTVs theft in Berks County: police

article

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in a commercial burglary worth nearly $100,000.

Two side-by-sides were stolen from Kohler’s Powersports on Main Street in Shoemakersville Borough late Tuesday night.

One was a Polaris RZR worth $35,000; and the other was a $60,000 custom CFMOTO.

Surveillance footage captured two burglars being sought by police, one appearing to "shush" the camera.

A suspected vehicle was also seen following the suspects as they drove off on the UTVs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.