Atlantic City Police investigating fatal shooting of 35-year-old man

Police in Atlantic City are actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning, authorities say.

At 4:04 a.m., Atlantic City Police received a 911 call to respond to 28 South Georgia Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been fatally shot. The extent of his injuries were not listed. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting or any other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666

