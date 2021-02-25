Atlantic City police officers help woman who gave birth inside car

Two Atlantic City police officers helped a woman who had just given birth inside a car in the parking lot of a local hospital last weekend, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the Atlantic City Police Department said officers Auttika Taing and Justin Peyton were about to leave AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center when a man approached their patrol car in need of "immediate medical attention."

A woman had just given birth in the passenger seat of the man's car and still had the baby inside her pants. Officer Taing carefully freed the baby and unwrapped the umbilical cord from around its neck. The baby was swaddled in a coat and taken into the hospital while healthcare workers treated the mother.

Officers Taing and Peyton later met with the mother and child who are both doing well, according to the department.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter