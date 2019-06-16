Atlantic City teen seriously injured in shooting, police say

article

An Atlantic City teenager is seriously injured in a shooting Saturday night, officials say.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Artic Avenue Saturday, just before midnight, on the report of a shooting.

Police found the 16-year-old victim, from Atlantic City, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Atlantic City police at 609-347-5788. Information can also be sent via anonymous text message, by dialing 847411.