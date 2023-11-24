Atlantic County Christmas tree farm to be sold as owner fights fatal disease

It’s a bittersweet holiday season at a popular South Jersey Christmas tree farm, as a longtime Atlantic County landmark is going out of business.

A trip to Lanza’s Christmas Tree Farm, in Mullica Township has been a post-Thanksgiving tradition for South Jersey families for more than 40 years. But, this year, customers are coming in droves, not just for a fresh-cut blue spruce or white pine. It’s to give a helping hand to the farm’s owner, Richard Lanza, who usually would be out helping his holiday customers.

"He’s not able to be out here and help," wife Lynn Lanza said. "He would come out and help cut down the trees and load it, but he can’t do it anymore."

The 52-year-old suffers from Huntington’s Disease, a rare, progressive and fatal brain disorder. It prevents him from working his family farm. It’s a disease that also took Richard’s father.

Related article

"It robs you of your body. You can’t walk as much anymore and I have to go slower," Lanza explained.

Since Rich can’t work the farm, the Lanza’s are going self-service, with customers cutting their own Christmas trees for just $20. Bring a saw, or use theirs, drop the money in the box and load the tree. All of the money will go toward care for the 3-generation tree and blueberry farmer.

Long-time friend, PJ Passalaqua said. "I’ve just known him a long time. We’ve hunted together and I’m just coming to support the family."

Unfortunately, this is the final year trees will be sold, as the family farm will be put up for sale after the holidays.

"11 and a half acres will be sold and it’s going to help take care of him, because he is turning the corner and will need 24-hour care," Lynn stated.

The family is not only hoping to raise money for Rich’s care, but also awareness for the cause. Any additional money over $20 per tree will go to help Huntington’s Disease research.

"I know it’s difficult, but it’s the right decision. Family will have to come first," daughter Aspen Lanza said.