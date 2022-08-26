Atlantic Ocean sets records for warmth down at the Jersey shore

For a change, the ocean water is warm down at the Jersey shore.

It's so warm, it set a record in Atlantic City, where the water temperature soared to the mid-80s on Thursday and early Friday. This weekend, your Weather Authority says to plan for ocean water in the upper 70s.

The water is much, much warmer for a few reasons.

South and east of our shores, the Atlantic Ocean has been much warmer than average for a while.

Usually, 80-degree ocean water stops around the Outer Banks in North Carolina. But lately, it has extended much farther north.

But our shores have not been able to tap into that warm water because of our air flow. Winds have been coming down from the north or blowing along the coastline a lot this summer. That airflow pushes the top layer of sun-warmed ocean water away from our beaches. When it's pushed away, colder non sun-warmed water comes up to take its place.

If you want to learn more, that process is called upwelling, and that's what kept the ocean water chilly this summer in the 60s.

Even though there were a few days in July and early August when the water soared into the 70s, it didn't last. Well, that is, until mid-August.

The 10-day stretch of 90s earlier this month led to water warming up at deeper depths. Then, this week, ocean currents brought that 80-degree water even closer to our shores.

What got the 80s here were the airflow winds that started coming up from the south. This created an on-shore airflow that helped push that pool of 80-degree water right to our shores.

That super warm water is also pretty warm deep below its surface. So, as the warmest top water gets pushed toward us, warm water comes up to take its place. This is what will keep our ocean water nice and warm in the 70s this weekend.

Highs in the 90s are also helping. In and around Philly will stay in the 90s through Wednesday. Down the shore, we're in the mid 80s this weekend says your Weather Authority.

Late next week, our air flow will shift again, which will start pushing away some of that warmer water. Expect water temperatures in the lower 70s next weekend.