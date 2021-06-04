Attempted murder charge filed in connection with deadly Bridgeton mass shooting

article

Authorities in Cumberland County, New Jersey have filed an attempted murder charge against one of three men who were arrested following a deadly mass shooting at a large house party late last month.

Authorities announced on Friday that Kevin Dawkins, 36, has been served with an additional charge of attempted murder.

Dawkins remains in Cumberland County Jail after he was arrested in the days following the shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured. At the time he was charged with weapons offenses including unlawful possession of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Darrell Dawkins, 30, was also arrested in the days following the shooting and charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced an unlawful possession of a handgun charge against Larry McCrae, 39, marking the third arrest in the wake of the shooting.

Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, were killed in the shooting and a third victim, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes died days after the incident.

SKYFOX was over the scene where police say a shooting at a large house party left two people dead.

New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 1029 East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Col. Patrick Callahan says shortly after 11:30 p.m., a trooper who was just completing a traffic stop heard what he thought was fireworks or gunfire, and immediately responded to the party. At the same time, 9-1-1 dispatchers started receiving phone calls.

Callahan added that many who were in attendance, and even those who were shot, had left the scene by the time most law enforcement had arrived.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that the shooting was not random a random act of violence, but rather a targeted act.

The New Jersey State Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are leading the investigation with the support of state and federal partners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

