Third arrest made following mass shooting at Bridgeton house party

article

A third arrest has been made following a mass shooting in Bridgeton last month.

Prosecutors announced that Larry McCrae,, 39, of Glenn Park, Bridgeton, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun, a second degree offense for two firearms that were recovered.

At this time, the investigation does not reveal McCrae,was a suspected shooter at the party where three people were killed and almost a dozen people were injured. McCrae will be lodged in the Cumberland County Jail.

New Jersey State Police say troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home at 1029 East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

Col. Patrick Callahan says shortly after 11:30 p.m., a trooper who was just completing a traffic stop heard what he thought was fireworks or gunfire, and immediately responded to the party. At the same time, 9-1-1 dispatchers started receiving phone calls.

Callahan added that many who were in attendance, and even those who were shot, had left the scene by the time most law enforcement had arrived.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said that the shooting was not random a random act of violence, but rather a targeted act.

"This was not a random act of violence," Grewal said on Monday. "This was a targeted attack."

Braylin Holmes, 19, of Millville City, New Jersey., succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead Monday at Cooper University Hospital. Authorities identified the other two victims as Kevin Elliot, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton.

Police announced last month they arrested Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, who was at the party when the shooting occurred. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. The investigation at this time does not reveal that Dawkins is a suspected shooter at the party, according to police.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, was arrested in May and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, and related offenses. He also attended the birthday party but police have not revealed his connection to the shooting at this time.

The New Jersey State Police and Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office are leading the investigation with the support of state and federal partners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.

RELATED:

Third victim dies, second arrest made following mass shooting at Bridgeton house party

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter