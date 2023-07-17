Attorney General warns Pennsylvanians of home repair scams after Bucks County flooding

Bucks County residents are still assessing the extent of the destruction from flash flooding over the weekend that caused five confirmed fatalities and severely damaged roads, vehicles, and homes.

On Monday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry warned affected Pennsylvania homeowners to carefully review their rights and contract terms before entering agreements with home repair contractors to avoid scams.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families who are coping with the tragic deaths of loved ones, and my thoughts are with all those who were impacted by this flood," Attorney General Henry said. "I also wish to commend the emergency responders who faced great danger to limit, as much as possible, the devastation that overwhelmed communities, seemingly, in an instant."

RELATED COVERAGE

The Office of the Attorney General recommended that Pennsylvanians take proactive steps to prevent being scammed including confirming with their insurance companies that their policies cover home improvements and obtaining a certificated of completion from their bank to ensure contractors are paid only after each portion of their assignment is approved.

Henry also urged Pennsylvanians to access the office’s database to search for all registered contractors working in the state before paying an individual for home repairs.

The Office of the Attorney General continued by offering relevant information relating to homeowners’ rights.

Henry first warned Pennsylvanians of the usual uptick in home improvement and government financial assistance scams associated with significant storms.

She then issued reminders that legitimate organizations mist provide written estimates and contracts before entering home repair agreements or requesting large sums of money, and that contractors making over $5,000 per year must register with The Office of the Attorney General under Pennsylvania law.

Pennsylvanians can contact the Office of the Attorney General to report home improvement scams by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov.