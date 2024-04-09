ATV rider still at large after 'intentionally' hitting officer on I-95 in South Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police say they are still looking for a suspect who fled the scene after striking an officer with his ATV, leaving them injured on a busy interstate.

The incident began when the officer encountered a group of 50–60 ATVs on I-95 while patrolling on his motorbike North Tuesday night.

One male rider on a red quad broke away from the group, and exited the interstate at the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The officer followed after seeing smoke rising from the rear of the quad, suspecting mechanical issues, according to authorities.

Police say that's when the ATV driver intentionally rammed into the officer's bike, causing him to lose control and crash.

Several officers pursued a suspected quad as it reportedly committed multiple traffic violations, but they lost sight of the suspect.

A red quad was later found near the 5100 block of Edrick Street, where police initially said a suspect was taken into custody.

However, police confirmed Wednesday that the quad was not the one involved in the crash.

The ATV suspect is still at large, but police say the suspect taken into custody was part of the ATV group.

The police officer struck during the incident has since been released from the hospital. He was treated for injuries to his foot and bruises.