Authorities: 1 killed, 1 hurt in shootings in Strawberry Mansion, Hunting Park

One man has died and one man is hospitalized after two separate shootings Tuesday.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 1800 block of N. 31st Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

When they arrived, they found 50-year-old Kevin Smith lying on the highway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

The male was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced at 8:45 P.M.

The scene was held, no weapons recovered and no arrest was made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

Around the same time in the 25th district, a 27-year-old man was reportedly walking on the 4200 block of North 7th Street in Hunting Park.

As he passed by a group of six black males between the ages of 12-17 years old, he heard four gunshots. The victim then realized he had been grazed in the left shin and shot one time in right calf.

The victim fled the area and was able to flag down a witness whod rove him to Temple University Hospital.

He is listed in stable condtion. Officers are still investigating but no weapons were recovered and no arrest was made.