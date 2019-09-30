Authorities: Bear found with paws, head cut off in Venango County

article

Authorities are asking the public for information after a black bear was found with its head and paws removed after it was struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened on State Route 8 South, north of Barkeyville in Venango County, during the overnight hours of Sept. 25, according to officials.

The male black bear weighed approximately 500 pounds and was discovered roadside when a State Game warden arrived on scene.

“In accordance with our state's game wildlife code, it is unlawful to possess part or parts of wildlife, not lawfully killed, pursuant to license or permit,” Pennsylvania Game Commission officials wrote.

If anyone has any information, or happened to see any vehicles pulled over in the area, specifically between the hours of 2-4 a.m., they are asked to report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.